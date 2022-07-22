Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 59,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $10,011,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $52.08 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

