Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5,580.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 256,086 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 126,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 132,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 112,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

