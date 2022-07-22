Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $122.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

