Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,243,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,584,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 14,018.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $125.04 and a 12-month high of $238.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Further Reading

