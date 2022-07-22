Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,243,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,584,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 14,018.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter.
Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ESLT stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $125.04 and a 12-month high of $238.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.64.
Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Elbit Systems Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.