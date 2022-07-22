Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,192 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.33 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

