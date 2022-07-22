Parallel Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $141.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.00. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

