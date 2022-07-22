Parallel Advisors LLC Has $90,000 Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TFS Financial by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.86 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.85%.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

