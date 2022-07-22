Parallel Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $87.39 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

