Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 988.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HNI by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in HNI by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

HNI Price Performance

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $36.05 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.89.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.