Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

ULTA opened at $411.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.48 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.