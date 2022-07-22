Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REIT opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.