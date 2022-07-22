Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 12,649 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €3.50 ($3.54) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.05) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.93) to €3.00 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

