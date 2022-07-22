Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

NYSE:RHI opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

