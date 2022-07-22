Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 7,904 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 370.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Articles

