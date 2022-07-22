Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

