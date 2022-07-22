Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of JHX opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $968.20 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.48% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

