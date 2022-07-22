Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,276 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,319,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,179,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 107,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 225 ($2.69) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.3 %

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

