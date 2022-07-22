Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,204,000 after buying an additional 318,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,310,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day moving average is $214.61. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

