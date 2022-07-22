Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,204,000 after buying an additional 318,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,310,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Stock Performance
NYSE EFX opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day moving average is $214.61. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.