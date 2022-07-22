Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,127 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

Shares of SKM stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

