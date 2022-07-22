Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,972 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

BMRN opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 476.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

