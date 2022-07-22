Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $132.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.41.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

