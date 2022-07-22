Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,174 shares of company stock worth $5,171,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $411.05 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.34 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.54 and its 200-day moving average is $405.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

