Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.20.

NYSE FICO opened at $466.22 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

