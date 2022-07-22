Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 4,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,971,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

