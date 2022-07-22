Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 429 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 940,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after buying an additional 279,051 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,909,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

