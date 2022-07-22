Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,640 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Down 0.3 %

NMR stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

