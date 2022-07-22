Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 794.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 49,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

