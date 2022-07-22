Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 586 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.8 %

CBOE stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

