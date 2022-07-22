Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,002 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,776.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $18.88 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49.

