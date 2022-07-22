Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 774 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $61.17 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,455,809. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

