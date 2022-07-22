Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in CACI International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $287.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.74 and a 200 day moving average of $277.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

