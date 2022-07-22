Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in argenx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,453,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in argenx by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,603 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in argenx by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 363,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($393.94) to €430.00 ($434.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $369.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.93. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $383.81.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

