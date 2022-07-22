Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 700,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $22,533,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,957,133.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $29.75 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

