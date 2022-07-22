PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $720,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,201 shares in the company, valued at $28,246,316.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,038 shares of company stock worth $4,370,386 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

