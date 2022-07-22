Peak Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.41 and a 200 day moving average of $283.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

