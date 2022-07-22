Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.