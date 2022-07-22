Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $7,339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $962,333. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

