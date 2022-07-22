Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 126.76% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

