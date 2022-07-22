Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PUK opened at $24.47 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31.

PUK has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.33) to GBX 1,375 ($16.44) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($19.78) to GBX 1,685 ($20.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.19) to GBX 1,687 ($20.17) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.55) to GBX 1,665 ($19.90) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,579.50.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

