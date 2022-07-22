PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks Price Performance

Shares of PSB opened at $187.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $189.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.85.

PS Business Parks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

About PS Business Parks

(Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.