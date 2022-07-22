Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.38. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.