Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.5 %

RSG stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

