Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $3,549,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $4,735,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROG opened at $268.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.73.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Rogers Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.