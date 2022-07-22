Ronald W. Kisling Sells 5,083 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $61,097.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE FSLY opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fastly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

