Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.31 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $450.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.35 and a 200 day moving average of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.