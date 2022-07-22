SCHRODERS IS Ltd Invests $1.17 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.3% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $450.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

