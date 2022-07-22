Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Seer worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Seer by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in Seer by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Seer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 383,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Seer by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 324,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 95,365 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $9.57 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $597.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Seer had a negative net margin of 794.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

