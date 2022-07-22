Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.79.

Signature Bank Trading Down 3.2 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.22. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

