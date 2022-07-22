Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Snap-on by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Snap-on by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Snap-on by 40.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $211.81 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

