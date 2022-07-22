Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 371.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $49.24 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

